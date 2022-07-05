Encomiums pour in for Olu Jacobs at 80





As preparations are in top gear for the 80th birthday celebration of legendary Nigerian actor, Olu Jacobs, some Nollywood actors have started to pour encomiums on him.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the veteran actor will turn 80 on July 11.

The actors, on Monday, took to their instagram pages to celebrate Olu Jacobs with the display of his recent picture.

Also, Olu Jacobs’ wife, Joke Silva, shared an epic throwback of the legendary actor with a cheery caption anticipating his 80th birthday.

She wrote: “Who has the foggiest idea who this handsome young man is…#80th Birthday loading….”

Femi Adebayo wrote, “I celebrate a living legend of arts and entertainment on his 80th birthday.

“Pa Olu Jacobs is a leading light for many of us thriving in the trade of creativity, it is our prayers that God continues to bless your household exceedingly.”

Also, veteran actor, Jide Kosoko, said, “Happy birthday sir Olu…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper