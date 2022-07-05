FFK shares photos of him with girlfriend, hours after meeting ex-wife





Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has shared photos of him and his girlfriend, Nerita, hours after meeting his ex-wife, Precious Chikwendu in his Abuja home.

Sharing the photos on his official Instagram page on Monday, FFK locked comment section of the post with caption “Bellisima.”

See the post below:

Recall that Femi Fani-Kayode had weeks ago shared a video of his sons with their mother, Precious Chikwendu which hinted that the pair may have settled their differences regarding co-parenting.

Ms Chikwendu, who petitioned the United Nations (UN), Amnesty International, United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), seeking justice and custody of her children, appeared to have finally gained access to them.

The mother-of-four appreciated her estranged partner for allowing her to reunite with her children after a lengthy custody battle.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper