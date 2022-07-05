Fire guts 30 rubber recycling shops in Kano





Kano map

By Bashir Bello

KANO – A Tuesday morning fire outbreak has razed no fewer than 30 temporary shops used by small scale rubber recyclers at Bompai in Nasarawa Local Government Area of Kano State.

Spokesperson, Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Yusif who confirmed the development to Vanguard said the incident occurred at about 3:30am on Tuesday.

Yusif said the outbreak was caused by electric spark.

“We got a distressed call at about 3:30am.

“The incident affected 30 temporary shops and grinding machines used by small scale recyclers in an area popularly known as Dakata layin Kwalema. The rubbers were assembled there, sorted out and taking to companies where they are converted for various use.

“The cause of the incident was electric spark.

“No casualties because it happened in the early hours where you have less movement,” Yusif however stated.

