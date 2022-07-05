Just In: Two injured as gunmen attack Buhari’s convoy





By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

THE Presidency last night confirmed gunmen attack on the convoy of President Muhammadu Buhari’s advance team to Katsina.

The Presidency also said that two persons, who sustained injuries as a result of the attack, were receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

President Buhari is expected to be in Katsina, his home state, on Friday to observe the sallah festival.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the Presisent on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, read: “The Presidency has described as sad and unwelcome, the shooting incident near Dutsinma, Katsina State, at the convoy of cars carrying the Advance Team of security guards, protocol and media officers ahead of the President, Muhammadu Buhari’s trip to Daura for Sallah.

“The attackers opened fire on the convoy from ambush positions, but were repelled by the military, police and DSS personnel accompanying the convoy.

“Two persons in the convoy are receiving…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper