Nigeria has no policy that violates religious freedom, FG tells US senators





ABUJA—The Federal Government has condemned the call by five US senators for re-designation of Nigeria as a country of particular concern, CPC, over alleged violation of religious freedom.

It would be recalled that last month, the five US senators asked Antony Blinken, US secretary of State, to re-designate Nigeria as a country of particular concern, citing the attack on St Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, and the lynching of Deborah Samuel, a female student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, as cases of religious persecutions in Nigeria.

The US government had in December 2020, listed Nigeria among countries blacklisted for “violating religious freedom” under the CPC designation but Nigeria was removed from the list a year later, in November 2021.

But responding to the allegation in an interview with NAN yesterday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said the call was based on false premise and misunderstanding of what was…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper