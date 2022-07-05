WAFCON: Win against Nigeria crucial to our title ambition, says South Africa’s coach





Coach Desiree Ellis of South Africa, says the win against Nigeria had set the tone for her team as they seek to win the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that South Africa got off to a flying start following a 2-1 win over nine-time record African champions Nigeria in their first Group C encounter at the ongoing 2022 WAFCON in Morocco.

Desiree Ellis’ outfit scored twice in two minutes thanks to Jermaine Seoposenwe and Hilda Magaia goals in the 60th and 62nd minutes to destabilise their opponents, who were caught off-guard by the quick firing South Africans.

Ellis said in a post-match press conference that the goal of her team was to win the tournament, adding that the win against Nigeria was the first step towards achieving their goal. .

“This is a very big win for us as a team. We needed to get this result because it sets the tone for the rest of the tournament.

“We held a meeting on our goals…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper