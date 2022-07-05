Women-in-PENGASSAN create awareness against domestic violence





By Elizabeth Adegbesan

IN a bid to curb the increase in domestic violence in the country, the National Women-in-Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has embarked on a road walk to campaign against the scourge.

The road walk themed: “Say No to Domestic Violence” saw participants from various sub organizations under the association with placards carrying inscriptions such as Leave, to Live to survive; It is better to be a survivour than be deceased, We can help you; Being Violent is not cool, it is done by fools,; Violence is not Smart; among others.

Addressing members of the association at the Office of the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation in Alausa Secretariat, Lagos State, the Commissioner Mrs. Cecilia Bolaji Dada said that 70 per cent of cases reported to the ministry are women related violence and that three to five women report their husbands on a daily basis.

Dada, who was represented by…





