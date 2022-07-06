Breaking: Osinbajo storms Kuje Prisons





Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Following Tuesday night’s bomb attack on the Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre in Abuja, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has visited the facility.

Over 100 terrorists had on Tuesday night attacked the facility, freeing hundreds of inmates, among them fellow terrorists.

The vice president who came in a chopper at about 3:35pm was received by the Inspector General of Police IGP Usman Baba Alkali, paramilitary service chiefs among other top government officials.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper