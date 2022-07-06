



By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

A group of terrorists on Tuesday night attacked the Kuje Medium Custodial Centre in Abuja, the nation’s capital with bombs in an apparent move to gain entry into the facility and free some of its members.

A high calibre bomb had first gone off at about 10:25pm followed by a second and third blasts as well as sporadic gunshots that residents into panic mode.

Vanguard gathered that the Nigerian Correctional Service NCoS had earlier received intelligence reports that one of its facilities could come under attacks.

Officials were not immediately available for comments on Tuesday night.

Breaking: Terrorists bomb Kuje Prison





Source: Vanguard Newspaper