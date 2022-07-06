Dangote Cement rolls out N1bn consumer rewards scheme





By Cynthia Alo

Dangote Cement Plc has unveiled the season-3 ‘Goodies bag’ consumer promotion targeted at empowering over 500 Nigerians with a total of over N1billion cash prizes for the next 16 weeks.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony in Lagos, Group Managing Director, Dangote Cement Plc, Michel Puchercos, said that the season-3 of the ‘goodies bag’ tagged, ‘Spell Dangote and become a multi-millionaire’ is a way the company gives back to its loyal consumers.

He said: “The promo services are designed to continuously reward loyal consumers who have stayed through and remain our backbone in the cement business.

These consumers have contributed in no small measure to making our range of cement products the first choice for construction purposes across the country,

“We are offering our loyal customers the chance to win prizes which have immense economic value as they can be used to kick start small scale businesses. These prizes are designed to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper