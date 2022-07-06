Inter-agency collaboration working in Imo — Gov Uzodimma





Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma attributed the great success in the State’s Security system to the inter-agency collaboration among the various security agencies in the State.

The Governor made this disclosure at the opening ceremony of the ongoing Army Day Celebration 2022 holding in Owerri, Imo State.

Governor Uzodimma used the opportunity to advocate for more collaborative partnerships between Nigeria’s security forces for greater productivity in the fight against insecurity and criminality.

On his part, Prof. Osita M. Ogbu (OON) the Guest Speaker at the event extensively x-rayed the subject of “Curbing Insecurity In Nigeria and the Imperative of Inter-security Agency collaboration and Coordination.” He cited several instances and advanced strategies for increasing productivity in the fight against insecurity in Nigeria.

In his speech, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya, expressed satisfaction in the existing cordial…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper