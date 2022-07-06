Kuje Prisons attack: I’m disappointed with intelligence system – Buhari





By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, Wednesday expressed disappointment with the intelligence aystem at the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje, Abuja.

President Buhari, who spent about 30 minutes when he visited the facility attacked by terrorists on Tuesday night, angrily said, “I am disappointed with the intelligence system. How can terrorists organize, have weapons, attack a security installation and get away with it?”

Soon after he arrived, he was briefed about the attack by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr. Shuaib Mohammad Lamido Belgore and the Controller General of Nigerian Correctional Service, Haliru Nababa, showing him the bombed-out section used to access first, and the records office which was set on fire, adding that the invaders thereafter launched an attack on all cells in which Boko Haram terrorists were held.

The President was apprised that, at the end of it, none of the 63 terrorists are accounted for, but it…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper