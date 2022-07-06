The Cybercrimes Act comforts no cyber misdemeanour





.

By Okoh Aihe

AS the nation hobbles towards a potentially explosive election period, there is the need to sound a note of caution that things may spiral out of control; desperation may push people to tread on the path of the unorthodox, and to manipulate information for their own inordinate end. A personal experience has informed this preceding cryptic opening.

My wife had received a WhatsApp message from a certain country in Europe containing a quote taken from a previous material I wrote supposedly in support of Mr. Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra State and the presidential candidate of the Labour Party. Conveniently placed side-by- side with my passport photo, the quote rested on a Vanguard logo, meaning the material was purportedly taken out of my Wednesday column in the Vanguard. There the wimps got it all wrong. That photo is used by only two other organisations, not the Vanguard. The quote attributed to me was not written by me at all.

Take it this way….





Source: Vanguard Newspaper