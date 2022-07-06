We’ll ensure changes in DisCos don’t disrupt service – FG





The Minister of Power, Mr Abubakar Aliyu says the ministry will ensure that the changes in corporate governance do not impact on the service and stability of the Distribution Companies (DisCos).

Mal Isa’ Sanusi, Special Adviser on Media to the Minister of Power, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

Sanusi said that the minister had reassured electricity consumers that the recent changes in the governance of the DisCos would not adversely impact on the ongoing reform initiatives including the National Mass Metering Programme.

He said that the minister had been briefed by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and Bureau of Public Enterprise(BPE)

on the recent events relating to corporate governance in Kano, Benin, Kaduna, lbadan and Port Harcourt DisCos.

Sanusi said that the event had necessitated a change in the respective Board of Directors and Management of the DisCos.

According to him, the changes announced was as…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper