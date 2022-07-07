2023: Ethnic differences, greed pose threats to Nigeria – NEF





NEF Director of Publicity and Advocacy, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has said that ethnicity and greed remain a threat to the emergence of greater and better Nigeria, even as the 2023 general elections draw close.

According to the group, the conduct of politicians is a determining factor in free and fair elections next year.

The forum made these known in a statement by its Director of Publicity and Advocacy, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed on Wednesday.

It lamented that the choices of presidential running mates which has been an issue with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is “a sad reminder that our politicians will not allow our democratic system to grow beyond the narrowest of confinements.”

It stated: “Our nation is being carved into strongholds controlled by powerful individual politicians who must be placated at all cost, and we will pay a huge price if these politicians succeed in stamping their personalities into the democratic…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper