Again, court defers judgment on Ogbaru market crisis





By Nwabueze Okonkwo

Onitsha — Justice Alexious Okuma of Anambra State High Court sitting at Atani has again deferred judgment till July, 22, this year in the fundamental right application brought by the elected president of Ogbaru Main Market, Ndubuisi Ochiogu and other members of his executive against the state Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Dr. Obinna Ngonadi and the Attorney-General of the State.

Justice Okuma had earlier scheduled to deliver the judgment on July 1 but due to the fact that some necessary ingredients in law were lacking in the final addresses submitted by both parties, he now deferred the judgment to July 22.

Justice Okuma cited four authorities contained in supreme court decisions and directed both counsel to refer to the supreme court decisions and address the court more on the cases as they relate to the current issue at stake.

The cases, according to the judge, touch on the jurisdiction, adding that they should go and study them…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper