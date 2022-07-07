APM Terminals Apapa sponsors campaign against drug abuse, Illicit trafficking





By Godwin Oritse

Nigeria’s largest container terminal, APM Terminals, Apapa, Lagos, took part in sponsoring this year’s International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking.

The International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking is observed on June 26 annually.

APM Terminals Apapa also participated in activities organised by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Apapa Area Command, to mark the day.

Speaking on the event, Legal and Corporate Affairs General Manager at APM Terminals Nigeria, Chinenye Mirian Deinde, said, “It was a collaborative and interactive workshop comprising of participants in the maritime industry and port community.”

While the audience included secondary school students, members of the National Youth Service Corps…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper