BBNaija records over 40,000 audition entries for Season 7





BBNaija season is upon us! And this year is gearing up to be bigger than ever.

At the media briefing to unveil the seventh season of the reality show to the media, Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr Busola Tejumola, revealed that MultiChoice recorded over 40,000 audition entries for BBNaija this season.

She also said that this season’s incoming housemates will undergo a phycology evaluation before they come into the house.

Some of the other exciting things to expect this season are the pre-COVID elements, including the Ninjas and the exciting live audience. Also, this year’s winner will be walking home with a ₦100 Million grand prize – a cash prize of 50 Million Naira and 50 Million Naira worth of prizes from the sponsors. In addition, 30 fans of the show will also win 1 million Naira each in the Fave Lock-In promo exclusive to DStv & GOtv customers.

The show will retain its voting style from last year. Voting will…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper