BREAKING: Boris Johnson resigns as British Prime Minister





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has on Thursday officially resigned from his office.

Johnson had earleir rebuffed calls by his Cabinet to step down in the wake of ethics scandals.

He gave in after more than 40 ministers quit his government and told him to go.

In a statement delivered outside Number 10 Downing Street on Thursday, Johnson announced his resignation, saying that it was clear the Conservative Party needed a new leader.

Key highlights in his speech

“The timetable will be announced next week.”

“I will serve until there is a new leader in place.”

“The reason I have fought so hard is because I felt it was my duty.”

“I am immensely proud of my achievements.”

“We will continue to back Ukraine.”

“The economic scene is difficult.”

“It is painful not to see my term through.”

Earlier, it was not immediately clear whether Johnson would stay in office while the Conservative Party chooses a new leader, who will replace him as prime…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper