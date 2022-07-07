Ekweremadu: Court orders NIMC to submit Ukpo’s bio-data to Malami





Ekweremadu

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA—The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, yesterday, ordered the National Identification Management Commission, NIMC, to immediately submit the bio-data of David Ukpo, who accused the former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice, of sponsoring his trip abroad for the purpose of harvesting his organ, to the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN.

The court, in a ruling that was delivered by Justice Inyang Ekwo, said Ukpo’s bio-data should be released to Malami for same to be transmitted to the court in the United Kingdom that is handling the trial of Ekweremadu and his wife.

It will be recalled that the court had on July 1, ordered NIMC to make available to Ekweremadu’s team of lawyers, the Certified True Copy, CTC, of Ukpo’s bio-data.

However, at the resumed proceedings yesterday, NIMC, through its lawyer, Mr Muazu Mohammed, notified the court that it could…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper