Enugu PDP guber zoning: Nkanu People’s Assembly honours Ugwuanyi





ENUGU—The people of Nkanu land under the auspices of Nkanu People’s Assembly, on Tuesday, honoured Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State with the prestigious award of “Ekwueme of Nkanu land” in recognition of his worthy performance in office in spite of the nation’s economic challenges as well as his adherence to the established rotational zoning arrangement of the governorship position among the three senatorial districts of the state.

Presenting the award to Gov. Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, the National Secretary General of Nkanu People’s Assembly, Prof. Osita Nnamani Ogbu, on behalf of the President General, HRH Igwe Ezeudo Abel Nwobodo and other members of the group, told Gov. Ugwuanyi that “posterity will recognize the good works you are doing in Enugu State”.

Members of Nkanu People’s Assembly thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for the emergence of their illustrious son, Peter Ndubuisi Mbah as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper