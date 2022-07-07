Herdsmen still kidnapping our people like fowls, Abia communities cry out





By Steve Oko

Communities in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State have lamented that kidnapping in the area by suspected herdsmen has become a daily routine despite efforts by the State Government to curb the menace.

Youth Leader of Umunneochi LGA, Prince Divine Uche said this Wednesday at Umunneochi Council headquarters when Senator Mao Ohuabunwa who represented Abia North in the eight senates visited the people to identify with them over their predicaments, vowed that the youths would no longer watch helplessly if Government failed to take action.

According to him, after the kidnap of the Methodist Prelate, Dr Samuel Uche, herdsmen kidnapped people like fowls around Umunneochi despite the presence of military checkpoint at Lomara junction.

” Three days ago, a boy of less than 15 years was Kidnapped. The other day, they also Kidnapped another boy riding motorcycle and took him to the bush demanding N3 million ransom. But the boy is a prayer warrior, he…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper