IEDMC mgt intact, ignore BPE, NERC — Receiver/manager





By Innocent Anaba

THE Receiver/Manager’s nominee of Integrated Energy Distribution and Marketing Company, IEDMC, yesterday, said it was the legal and beneficial owner of 60 per cent (controlling and managing) shareholding interests in Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company, IBEDC.

It urged Nigerians to ignore the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, and the Bureau of Public Enterprises, BPE, over the purported take over, control and management of IBEDC.

It said, in a statement by Mr. Kinle Ogunba, SAN, that the purported takeover was announced, despite a subsisting order of a court in suit No. FHC/L/AMC/92/2021, granted on September 8, 2021, and varied on December 3, 2021, respectively.

The NERC and BPE, on Tuesday, announced the restructuring of five electricity distribution companies, also known as DISCOs, in the country, namely Kano Electricity Distribution Company, KEDCO; Benin Electricity Distribution Company, BEDC; Kaduna Electric, and Port Harcourt…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper