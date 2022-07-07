Kuje attack: I fled with my 3 kids as bombs rained — Housewife





…We thought it was quarry workers detonating dynamite —residents

…Kidnappers of Abuja-Kaduna train passengers responsible for attack —Gumi’s spokesman, Mamu

By Kingsley Omonobi, Omeiza Ajayi, Luminous Jannamike, Fortune Eromosele, Ibrahim Wuyo & John Alechenu, ABUJA

Some residents of the Kuje Area Council who reside in close proximity to the medium security custodial centre in Abuja, which terrorists attacked with sophisticated weapons on Tuesday night, have recounted their experiences during the assault, which reportedly lasted over two hours and claimed no fewer than five lives.

This is even as Tukur Mamu, spokesman of popular Islamic cleric, Sheikh Abubakar Gumi, disclosed yesterday that the Ansaru sect, which kidnapped the Kaduna-Abuja train passengers in March, were responsible for the attack on the custodial centre.

Mamu also alleged he shared the intelligence on the attack with security agencies.

The attack, which led to the escape of 879…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper