Monkey pox: Nasarawa confirms six cases in two LGAs





By David Odama

Nasarawa State has confirmed six cases of monkey pox in two Local government areas.

Confirming the outbreak of the disease in Lafia, the state commissioner of health, Ahmed Baba Yahaya said the first case was reported in Keffi Local government in May this year.

According to the Commissioner, health care workers in the state have been sensitized and trained on the occurrence of the disease while drugs and essential commodities have been procured and treatment obtained in all general hospitals and the Federal Medical Centre Keffi.

He said, an emergency operational centre for monkey pox have been activated while an incident manager has been appointed adding that all necessary measures have been put in place in strategic areas to fight against the spread of the disease in the state.

“It is noteworthy that the disease can be transmitted through direct contact with infectious rash, scabs, such as kissing body fluids of infected persons,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper