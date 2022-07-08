Ekweremadu: Ohanaeze to send legal representation to London





By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Elders Council of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has requested from the Senate that Ohanaeze would be ready to defend Ekweremadu, in court in London where his currently detained over alleged organ harvesting.

This was contained in a letter addressed to the President of the Senate Ahmed Lawan dated 5th July 2022 was signed by the Chairman Elders council of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, and made available to newsmen in Owerri on Friday.

Ohanaeze among other things said that the truth about the Ekweremadu saga was gradually surfacing and for that reason they decided to come out and defend him (Ekweremadu).

According to Iwuanyanwu’s statement entitled: “Travail of our illustrious son Senator Ike Ekweremadu” which was personally signed by the Chairman, Council of Elders of the body, Chief Engr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo World Wide said that it is determined to defend any honest and patriotic citizen whose right…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper