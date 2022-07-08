Ifowodo, Oriogun, nine others make longlist for NLNG $100,000 literature prize





By Prisca Sam-Duru

The Advisory Board for The Nigeria Prize for Literature has released the longlist of 11 drawn from 287 books for the 2022 edition of the prize.

The literature prize is sponsored by Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) with a cash award of $100,000.

This year’s edition, which is focused on Poetry, has on the longlist ‘Augusta’s Poodle’ by Ogaga Ifowodo; ‘Coming Undone As Stitches Tighten’ by Iquo DianaAbasi; ‘Dispossessed’ by James Eze Ife; ‘Testament’ by Olusegun Adekoya; and ‘Memory and the Call of Waters’ by S. Su’eddie Agema.

Others are ‘Nomad’ by Romeo Oriogun; ‘The Lilt of The Rebel’ by Obari Gomba; ‘The Love Canticles’ by Chijioke Amu Nnadi; ‘Wanderer Cantos’ by Remi Raji; ‘Yawns and Belches’ by Joe Ushie; and ‘Your Crib, My Qibla’ by Saddiq Dzukogi.

