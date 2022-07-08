NFF Election: I’m not against Pinnick’s third term bid, says Dare





By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Chief Sunday Dare, has maintained that he is not against the purported agenda of the President, Nigeria Football Federation, Mr Amaju Pinnick, to seek a third term in office.

However, he said the decision of the NFF congress would reign supreme on the matter when they convene in September. .The Minister, who spoke at an interactive session with journalists in Abuja, said the government has played its part to ensure that the forthcoming elections of the apex football organisation in Nigeria is rancour free and acceptable by stakeholders.

Dare said, “I am not against Pinnick’s ambition, though he has never told me that he is contesting but I have listened to interviews where he said he is not contesting.

“So, on the basis of that I am saying the right thing should be done. There has been so much crisis over the years and that has necessitated President Buhari to insist that an election should be held on…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper