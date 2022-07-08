Nigeria’s 4x100m women relay team make World Athletics Championships final entry list





By Emmanuel Okogba

Nigeria will feature in the 4x100m women relay event at the upcoming World Athletics Championships holding in Oregon, USA, despite earlier fears that the team will suffer the effect of Blessing Okagbare’s ban.

Okagbare who was banned for anti-doping violations was part of the team six days after evading sample collection and competed in the 4x100m relay event at the Nigeria Olympic Trials, with her relay squad qualifying for this year’s World Championships.

Although the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) had said that the decision against the former Nigerian and African champion will affect the team’s participation in the event, findings by Vanguard revealed that team was listed in the final entry list for the Championships starting 15th of July.

Their inclusion is as a result of the women relay team from France being ‘depleted.’

“We just got this news that France women’s 4x100m relay team is depleted, and may not be able to attend the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper