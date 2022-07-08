Ondo church: General Overseer, 4 pastors docked over kidnapping of members





Dayo Johnson, Akure

The General Overseer of the Whole Bible Believer Church, Ondo state and four others have been docked at an Akure Magistrates’ Court over alleged kidnapping of his church members.

They include, David Anifowose, 64, Josiah Peter, 49, Stephen Olawole, 51, Blessing John, 60 and Gbenga Ayembo, 56.

They were arraigned on a 10-count charge bordering on kidnapping and unlawful habour.

The pastor’s however pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Police prosecutor Augustine Omhenimhen, told the court that the pastors conspired together to commit felony to with kidnapping.

Omhenimhen said the accused persons unlawfully imprisoned the children of one Elizabeth Reuben and prevented their parents to have access to them.

He added that they also took the custody and harboured the wife and children of one Patrick Olaniyan and blocked access to them.

The accused persons, according to him also unlawfully lured and harboured one Priscilla Olorunyomi and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper