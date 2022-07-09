2023: Situating Wike in the Atiku, Okowa Equation





By Phrank Shaibu

As far as politicians in Nigeria go, Barrister Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, the Governor of

Rivers State, must rank among the most successful. One may not be at home with his style but no one can take away the fact that he has been victorious on all fronts of his life. Few politicians have been more accomplished than Nyesom Wike; his defeat by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar at the recently concluded Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primary election notwithstanding.

For 23 years, Wike has played key roles both in his home state, Rivers State and at the centre. Wike began his political career as the Executive Chairman of Obio Akpor Local Government Area in Rivers in 1999, a position he held until 2007, after being re-elected in 2003. He had served with distinction as the Chief of Staff to the Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi between 2007 and July 2011 when he was appointed as the Minister of State for Education by President Goodluck…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper