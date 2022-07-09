Another Nigerian pilgrim dies after returning from Mount Arafat





By Balogun, Saudi Arabia

Another Nigerian pilgrim, Hasiya Aminu, from Kaduna State is dead.

The pilgrim died after she returned from the plains of Arafat, Friday evening.

Confirming the development, the Chief of Operations and Head of Nigerian Medical Team, of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Dr Usman Galadima, said no cause has been ascertained for her death.

Pilgrims closed to her in the tent said immediately she returned, she slept and passed on in her sleep.

Dr Galadima, however, said that the family of Aminu has already been informed of her death and she would be buried according to Islamic rites.

Aminu is the second pilgrim that has died during the 2022 Hajj operations.

Hajiya Aisha Ahmed from Keffi in Nasarawa state died also last week after a brief illness and was buried in Makkah.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper