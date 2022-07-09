Buhari challenges citizens to expose criminals, says security is collective responsibility





President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says increased disclosure of unusual activities will expose bandits and terrorists, nudging the security apparatus to eliminate threats across the country.

The president stated this while speaking to newsmen after the Eid-el-Kabir prayers at his country home, Daura, Katsina State, on Saturday.

The President’s spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement, reported the president as saying that all those that had unleashed mayhem on innocent citizens should reflect on their atrocities, knowing that they soiled own name and their family reputation.

“We are praying that the rainy season will be good for production of the food we eat in the country.

“Look at when we closed the borders for about two years, a lot of people went back to the farms and they have not regretted that decision. Now we are feeding ourselves and exporting rice.

“My advice is about people that are organising themselves and attacking…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper