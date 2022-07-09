DELTA 2023: What Omo-Agege may bank on





Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege.

By Julius Oweh

If the events of May 27, 2022 at the Federal College of Education, Asaba are anything to go back, it will be an uphill task for the All Progressives Congress APC to dislodge the Peoples Democratic Party from Government House, Asaba. The APC governorship primaries witnessed a scanty crowd and three prominent chieftains of the party were absent.

They are Dr Cairo Ojuogboh, Engineer Victor Ochei and Barrister Festus Keyamo. These political heavyweights boycotted because of what some political observers see as the hijacking of the APC structures by Senator Ovie Omo-Agege. Politics is not straight mathematics and a lot of fence-mending is going on so that the party could face the common opposition in next year’s governorship election.

An elated Omo-Agege said in his acceptance speech that all APC members should come together and remove the PDP government, which according to him, was denying the people of Delta…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper