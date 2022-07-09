DisCos shakeup: Uwheru emerges PHED MD/CEO

By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

FOLLOWING recent restructuring of five Distribution Companies (DisCos) in Nigeria, Dr Benson Uwheru has assumed office as new Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) of the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution (PHED) Plc.

A statement by John Anonyai, Head, Corporate Communications PHED, noted that the new MD, Uwheru succeeds former MD/CEO, Dr Henry Ajagbawa who has been moved to manage the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC).

The statement noted that, “Until his appointment at PHED, Dr Benson Uwheru was a Partner at Ernst & Young and a Banking and Capital Market Sector Leader for West Africa. He has extensive experience in Leadership, Corporate Governance, Strategy, Risk Management and Compliance.

“Dr Benson holds a degree in Accounting. He is an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers (ACIB), a Fellow of the American Academy of Financial Management, Fellow, Association of Enterprise Risk…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

