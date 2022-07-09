Jailbreaks and season of one week, one trouble 





By Dirisu Yakubu

For President Muhammadu Buhari, it is now a season of one week, one trouble. Far from the optimistic disposition of many Nigerians seven years ago when he was first elected President; Mr. Buhari is fast losing the confidence of Nigerians many of whom now question his capacity to protect them from the evil campaign of mad terrorists.

But Buhari, despite the fortified walls of the Aso Rock Presidential Villa needs help himself. Times and again, armed men bent on displaying their effrontery have attacked Katsina, the home state of Buhari when the latter was in town. Earlier in the week, they successfully attacked the advance convoy of the President on its way to Daura ahead of Buhari’s visit for the 2022 Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

As the federal government under the watch of Mr. Buhari continues to assure Nigerians of its preparedness to rid the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper