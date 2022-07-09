Jumare, Chikezie, More, Pilling, Natarajan for PMI’s Africa conference





Furera Isma Jumare, Director-General, Jigawa State Investment Promotion Agency

Project Management Institute (PMI), the world’s leading association for project professionals, has announced its lineup of speakers to include Furera Isma Jumare, Director-General, Jigawa State Investment Promotion Agency; Florence Chikezie, Founder, ReDahlia & Entrepreneurs.ng, Eloy Young Entrepreneur Award; Ayanda More, Founder & CEO, Apara Global Africa; and Ananth Natarajan, CEO, Cybereum for its Africa conference set to return to an in-person format for the first time since the pandemic.

Now in its seventh year, the 2022 edition is themed “Sustainable Growth for Social Good: Connecting Ideas, People and Projects”.

The conference will bring over 400 delegates from across the continent to discuss how to optimise the delivery of Africa’s development and business transformation projects.

Conference delegates will…





