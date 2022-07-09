Kuje attack: Garang, APC stalwart calls for immediate release of Dariye, others pardoned by Buhari





By Marie-Therese Nanlong – Jos

A stalwart of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Plateau State, Dr. Elkanah Garang has called on all relevant authorities responsible for the release of some Nigerians recently pardoned by President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure their immediate release as pronounced by the President.

He spoke on the heels of the Tuesday night attack on the Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja which led to the escape of hundreds of inmates.

Dr. Garang lamented that almost three months after a state pardon was granted to some Nigerians including a former governor of Plateau State, Chief Joshua Dariye, the former governor and others are still in jail at Kuje.

The APC stalwart who aspired for the…





