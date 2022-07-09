Lagos flood: Jandor sympathizes with victims, sets up disaster recovery team across 20 LGAs





By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State, Dr. Olajide Adediran, popularly called Jandor, has commiserated with families displaced by weekend flood even as he expressed displeasure over the challenging experience of residents any time it rains.

Recall that Lagos State Goverment had earlier issued warning to residents over the impending heavy rainfall with attendant flood and the need to relocate to safer ground anytime it rains.

Reacting to the latest flooding, Jandor reached out to some of the victims affected, earlier in the week. The with torrential rain on Saturday, however, lasted for about seven hours sweeping away some residents with their vehicles.

According to him, “I have received with worries, messages of families being displaced as a result of today’s downpour. It is disheartening to see the good people of the state suffer such neglect and huge discomfort. This disaster is preventable and avoidable…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper