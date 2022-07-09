Nigeria’s under curse — Says ex-Waziri, Prof Lugga





By Ogalah Ibrahim

The former Wazirin Katsina, Prof. Sani Abubakar Lugga has said that things continue to get worse in Nigeria despite citizens praying daily because the country is under a divine curse borne out of bad leadership, drawing reference from the Bible and Quran.

The fifth Wazirin Katsina, made the remark at his resident while having a media chat with some journalists, Friday night.

As part of efforts to change the narrative, Prof Lugga advised that traditional and religious leaders who are afraid to give their fearless, honest and sincere advise to the political leaders, should resign or be removed so as to allow those who can effectively perform to take over.

Lugga said: “Currently, we are in a very Holy Period where Nigerian Muslims are in Mecca performing the Hajj and Nigerian Christians are in Jerusalem performing the Easter Pilgrimage.

