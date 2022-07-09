No Corps member was raped in Akwa Ibom says NYSC mgt





By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

THE Management of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Akwa lbom State has said that there was no incident of rape of any female corps member when thieves attacked them at their lodge in Uyo.

This is contained in a statement signed by the State Coordinator, Mrs. Ekwe, Chinyere NI, and made available to newsmen on Thursday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital.

The NYSC which was reacting to media reports, explained that interaction with the Corps members at the Lodge revealed that there was an attack on them by thieves who took their valuables including phones, Laptops and some cash but confirmed that No bodily harm was meted on them.

The statement reads in part: “In the said story making the rounds, it was alleged that Gunmen attacked, raped, robbed and dispossessed Corps members of their valuables at Udo Ekong Ekwere Street, off Information Drive, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State where they reside.

‘To put the unfortunate incident in proper perspective,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper