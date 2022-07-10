2023: AFAN tasks candidates to reinvigorate collapsing food system





By Gabriel Ewepu

AS food security remains a mirage, the All Farmers Association of Nigeria, AFAN, Sunday, tasked candidates of political parties vying for different political offices on reinvigorating collapsing food system.

The National President, AFAN, Arc Kabir Ibrahim, said situation of Nigeria’ food system is precarious, and wants it to be rescued.

Pointing at factors such as as COVID-19 pandemic, crushing insecurity, gaps in policy implementation, poor treatment of farmers, and other Ibrahim said all these have aggravated the high cost of food and living in the country.

He said: “The COVID-19 pandemic, crashing insecurity challenges and the serious gaps in policy implementation are obvious shocks causing high cost of living in Nigeria so going forward we need leaders with immense capacity to stem the drift threatening to take us to total economic collapse which might lead to social unrest capable of destabilizing the whole nation.

“Come 2023, all persons…





