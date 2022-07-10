80% of actors today are not trained —Judith Iwu





By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood actress, Judith Iwu, has lamented that movies featured nowadays are a far cry from what obtained in the past, alleging that 80% of those parading themselves as actors in Nigeria are not trained.

Speaking on the state of the industry, the star actress who came to limelight for her role in the movie, ‘House of Trouble’, stated: “There’s mediocrity in terms of delivery from actors these days. The seasoned actors we have in Nollywood lately are very minute, and it doesn’t sit well with me.

“It’s all about Instagram, going nude these days, and not professionalism. What is worth doing is worth doing well; 80% of the people parading themselves as actors today are not trained. They are only chasing clout with all kinds of negativity, thereby making all actors look irresponsible. Whereas that’s not the case. If you doubt me, compare their performances and behaviours to the likes of Genevieve, Rita Dominic, Omotola, RMD, Ramsey Noah…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper