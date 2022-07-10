ASUU strike: Nationwide blackout looms as workers threaten to shut down power sector 





Education Minister, Adamu Adamu

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Workers in the power sector have threatened to shutdown electricity supply in the country should Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, declare a nationwide protest over the protracted industrial crises in the country’s educational sector.

Under the aegis of the National Union of Electricity Employees, NUEE, the workers argued that the carefree attitude of government towards the continued closure of schools is a sorry state in the process of Nigeria’s development towards nationhood.

In a statement by its General Secretary, Joe Ajaero, NUEE said it “is deeply saddened and appalled by the impasse between the Federal Government of Nigeria and Unions in the Tertiary Academic Sector (Universities, Polytechnics, Colleges of Education and Research Institutes) which has avoidably lingered”.

It went on: “This…





