COVID-19: Nigeria records 880 fresh infections as NCDC raises alarm

The Nigeria Centre for Disease and Prevention Control (NCDC) has raised alarm over   880 additional coronavirus infections reported  in Nigeria from July 2 to  8, though  with no fatalities.

The NCDC disclosed this  via its official website on Saturday afternoon, that the country’s commercial capital city, Lagos State, is driving the nation’s latest COVID-19 surge.

Lagos state, the epicentre of the virus, accounted for more than 90 per cent of the new infections with 750 cases.

The data showed  that the new cases had  raised Nigeria’s infection toll to 258,517, while the fatality toll stood  at 3, 144.

The public health agency stated that about 4,206 people were still down with the virus while a total of 250,388 people were  successfully treated and discharged so far in the country since the outbreak in February 2020.

Apart from Lagos state, a further breakdown of the latest cases showed  that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) recorded 45 cases, followed…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

