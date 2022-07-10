COVID-19: Nigeria records 880 fresh infections as NCDC raises alarm





The Nigeria Centre for Disease and Prevention Control (NCDC) has raised alarm over 880 additional coronavirus infections reported in Nigeria from July 2 to 8, though with no fatalities.

The NCDC disclosed this via its official website on Saturday afternoon, that the country’s commercial capital city, Lagos State, is driving the nation’s latest COVID-19 surge.

Lagos state, the epicentre of the virus, accounted for more than 90 per cent of the new infections with 750 cases.

The data showed that the new cases had raised Nigeria’s infection toll to 258,517, while the fatality toll stood at 3, 144.

The public health agency stated that about 4,206 people were still down with the virus while a total of 250,388 people were successfully treated and discharged so far in the country since the outbreak in February 2020.

Apart from Lagos state, a further breakdown of the latest cases showed that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) recorded 45 cases, followed…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper