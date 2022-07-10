Excitement in Akwa Ibom as APC bigwigs return to PDP 





By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THERE is excitement in the camp of Akwa Ibom State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, as key stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress APC, have started returning to the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Among the prominent APC Stakeholders who returned to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday were governorship candidate of Accord Party(AP) in 2015, Bishop Sam Akpan, Dr Edet Ati, and Dr Bassey Antai and their supporters.

According to a statement signed by the PDP State Publicity Secretary, Mr. Borono Bassey and made available to newsmen in Uyo, the APC defectors at a meeting to formally declare their return to the PDP, asserted that with their exit, the ship of the APC has sunk forever in Akwa Ibom State.

Speaking on behalf of other defectors Bishop Akpan said their decision to return to the PDP was informed by the need to belong to a Party that remains the number one choice of Akwa Ibom people since the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper