Flood sweeps man while searching for missing cows in Lagos





By Bose Adelaja

A middled aged man was reportedly swept by flood on Saturday, while in search of his missing cows around Oko-Oba in Agege area of Lagos.

The incident reportedly occurred in the morning.

His colleagues were said to have alerted residents of the area after their fruitless search at about 4pm.

A resident of Oko-Oba, Ayomide Arinola hinted Vanguard about the development.

According to her, residents noticed some colleagues of the victim who came to Oko-Oba from Abattoir, while they (residents) were busy searching for two occupants of a vehicle who were swept by flood at Oyatoki Street, Oko-Oba. She said, “upon arrival at about 4pm, they joined in the search, only to inform us that their colleague, a male, was swept away while searching for some missing cows from the abattoir.

“They informed that some of their cows were swept by flood in the morning, and the man volunteered to search for them unfortunately, he was also swept away.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper