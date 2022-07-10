Flooding: LASEMA urges community leaders to clear drainages





Releases mobile emergency lines

By Bose Adelaja

Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke- Osanyintolu, has appealed to community leaders to spend the ongoing public holidays to carry out some remedial clearing of blocked drainages in their respective locations.

This is sequel to the perennial flood occasioned by constant rains across the state.

LASEMA Permanent Secretary, Dr Olufemi Oke- Osanyintolu, made the appeal, in a statement, on Sunday, following the Saturday downpour and it’s resultant effects on residents.

The Permanent Secretary seized the ocassion to release a mobile emergency lines to compliments the existing ones.

The statement reads, “The Agency has been responding to distress calls throughout Lagos with reports on flooding and flood…





