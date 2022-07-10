Hajj Airlifts: NAHCON apologises to 1,809 intending pilgrims





*Holds prayer for Nigeria at Arafat

By Ishola Balogun, Saudi Arabia

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has apologised to 1,809 intending pilgrims who missed the current hajj exercise as well as the state pilgrims boards and Private Tour Operators.

In a statement signed by Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Hajia Fatima Sanda Usara, the commission said:

“The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) humbly acknowledges the following: that it owes deep and unreserved regrets to entire intending pilgrims to 2022 Hajj for the hardships and disappointments experienced during outbound airlift operations to the holy land.

“The Commission offers similar apologies to the federal government of Nigeria, State Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards, Private Tour Operators, and the general public for any embarrassment the situation of the past few weeks might have caused.

“Sadly, despite…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper