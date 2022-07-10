Imo govt auctioning my vehicles —Okorocha cries out, petitions IGP





.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Former governor of Imo state and the Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, on Sunday, called on the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali, to intervene over the alleged auctioning of some of his vehicles and that of his aides that were impounded by the Imo state government last year February at Royal Spring Hotel.

Okorocha made this known to newsmen in Owerri, through his Special Adviser on Media Sam Onwuemeodo.

The former governor said he was calling on the IGP because the impounded vehicles were supposed to be in the custody of the police or the court and not the Imo state government.

According to Okorocha’s statement, “On February 21, 2021, the former governor of lmo State and Senator Representing lmo West senatorial District, Senator Rochas Okorocha, with his Security personnel, aides, friends and political associates, went to Royal Palm Hotel, owned by the wife, at Akachi Road, Owerri, on inspection, after the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper